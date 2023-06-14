Home Depot founder’s charity plans new focus on democracy, environment, youth, Atlanta Westside

ATLANTA — The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, created by one of the co-founders of Atlanta-based Home Depot, announced a new slate of charitable giving focuses for the next 10 years.

Going forward, the foundation said it will focus on donations and grants for development in Atlanta’s Westside, programs to boost efforts for “a free, fair, just and pluralistic democracy for all,” affordable and renewable energy, programs that address the “growing mental health crisis” in the United States, and creating workforce opportunities for youths in rural Georgia and Montana.

The foundation said in the announcement that it would be “introducing a redesigned brand identity that reflects the impact we seek to create and our vision for the future.”

The Blank Foundation said its next decade is focused on uniting the courage and compassion of its communities to take on tough challenges, and that the new brand identity is intended to “reflect the vision of a world where sustainable and inclusive communities thrive and is underpinned by the Blank family’s Core Values.”

Arthur M. Blank, the eponymous founder of the foundation, said his family has a deep interest in addressing the challenges of the time and helping to build a society where everyone can prosper.

“We believe individuals can improve and repair the world through kindness and community, and as our world changes, so must the way we contribute to solutions. Over the past few years, we have come together as a family to determine the areas we feel most passionately about and where our hearts are drawn to, and we look forward to leaning into these complex but meaningful areas,” Blank said. “Together with our nonprofit partners, community and business leaders, and other funders we look forward to continuing to find ways of serving those around us as we enhance the future of our family foundation.”

The Blank Foundation said most of its giving will remain focused on Georgia, geographically, while also remaining open to programs with a national impact.

“Our board of directors has made a commitment to accelerate our philanthropy, and with these new giving areas, we are addressing urgent problems in an urgent fashion,” Fay Twersky, president, Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation said, describing the new push as momentous. “As we develop and execute our new strategies over the next decade, we will reach across differences, listen to understand, make new connections and build stronger relationships. We are thrilled to begin this new chapter with a fresh, energetic brand identity inspired by the themes of thriving community, connection and togetherness.”

