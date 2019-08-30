Heros and villains and fans, oh my! Dragon Con in full swing in Atlanta

ATLANTA - 85,000 heroes, villains, fantasy fans and gamers are descending on downtown Atlanta again this Labor Day weekend for Dragon Con.
Channel 2's Berdnt Petersen talked to some of the costumed conference-goers who are making their presence known.
The cool kids are in town!!! Dragon Con! 12:30 pic.twitter.com/EAqNWSdbEx— Berndt Petersen (@BPetersenWSB) August 30, 2019
Dragon Con is in its 33rd year. Organizers have scheduled about 400 participants — actors, voice actors, comic book artists, writers, scientists, game creators and authors — to contribute to panel discussions and autograph sessions.
We'll bring you all the sights and sounds from Dragon Con, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
