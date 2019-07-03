Here are all the road closures for the AJC Peachtree Road Race

ATLANTA - Heads up to anyone planning to drive to any Fourth of July festivities: Plan to work around road closures.
The Peachtree Road Race is taking over a 6.2-mile swath of Buckhead and Midtown Atlanta on Thursday morning for its 50th year. The race officially starts between 6:25 a.m. and 8:40 a.m. Roads start closing ahead of the race at 3:30 a.m. and should reopen by noon.
Police are urging anyone who is running the race or anyone who just wants to watch to take MARTA, cabs or ride-share services.
"The Fourth of July and the Peachtree Road Race are synonymous with Atlanta," said Atlanta police Chief Erika Shields. "We want everyone to have a safe and happy time celebrating the festivities. Our officers will be highly visible among the crowds and stand ready to protect."
Here's when streets will close and where:
3:00 a.m.
- Peachtree Road between Lenox Road around Lenox Parkway
FYI: The 50th annual @ajcprr is tomorrow & several roads will start closing at 3 a.m. on #July4th. The following roads will be impacted:
-Peachtree Road
-Lenox Road
-The Buckhead Loop
-Phipps Boulevard
Go to https://t.co/Kg4rlsRqVS for more info. #AJCPRR50 pic.twitter.com/U9XKEm4eXd
4:30 a.m.
- Peachtree Road from Lenox Road to Peachtree Dunwoody Road
- Around Lenox Road from Peachtree Road to Lenox Road
- Lenox Road from Peachtree Road to Ferncliff Road
- Buckhead Loop from Peachtree Road to GA 400
- Phipps Boulevard from Buckhead Loop to Wieuca Road
- Wieuca Road from Old Ivy Road to Roxboro Road
- Roxboro Road from Kingsboro Road to Peachtree Dunwoody Road
- Pritchard Road from Roxboro Road to Oak Valley Road
- Lakeside Road from Pritchard Road to Kingsboro Road
- Kingsboro Road from Roxboro Road to Lenox Road
- Oak Valley Road from Peachtree Road to East Paces Ferry Road
FYI: Additional road closures for the @ajcprr start at 4:30 a.m. this #FourthofJuly & include the following streets:
-Wieuca Road
-Roxboro Road
-Pritchard Road
-Lakeside Road
-Kingsboro Road
-Oaks Valley Road
Go to https://t.co/Kg4rlsRqVS for more info. #AJCPRR50 pic.twitter.com/T5o9tdwqHY
5:30 a.m.
- The entire course will close
- Only official vehicle traffic will be permitted along the course.
- Volunteers and officials will be on hand to help people cross the street -- but expect it to take awhile after 7 a.m.
6:00 a.m.
- Monroe Drive will close between Virginia Avenue and Kanuga Street.
8:00 a.m.
- Peachtree Place will be closed from Peachtree Street to West Peachtree Street.
