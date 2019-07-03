  • Here are all the road closures for the AJC Peachtree Road Race

    ATLANTA - Heads up to anyone planning to drive to any Fourth of July festivities: Plan to work around road closures. 

    The Peachtree Road Race is taking over a 6.2-mile swath of Buckhead and Midtown Atlanta on Thursday morning for its 50th year. The race officially starts between 6:25 a.m. and 8:40 a.m. Roads start closing ahead of the race at 3:30 a.m. and should reopen by noon. 

    Police are urging anyone who is running the race or anyone who just wants to watch to take MARTA, cabs or ride-share services. 

    "The Fourth of July and the Peachtree Road Race are synonymous with Atlanta," said Atlanta police Chief Erika Shields. "We want everyone to have a safe and happy time celebrating the festivities. Our officers will be highly visible among the crowds and stand ready to protect."

    Here's when streets will close and where:

    3:00 a.m.

    • Peachtree Road between Lenox Road around Lenox Parkway

    4:30 a.m.

    • Peachtree Road from Lenox Road to Peachtree Dunwoody Road
    • Around Lenox Road from Peachtree Road to Lenox Road
    • Lenox Road from Peachtree Road to Ferncliff Road
    • Buckhead Loop from Peachtree Road to GA 400
    • Phipps Boulevard from Buckhead Loop to Wieuca Road
    • Wieuca Road from Old Ivy Road to Roxboro Road
    • Roxboro Road from Kingsboro Road to Peachtree Dunwoody Road
    • Pritchard Road from Roxboro Road to Oak Valley Road
    • Lakeside Road from Pritchard Road to Kingsboro Road
    • Kingsboro Road from Roxboro Road to Lenox Road
    • Oak Valley Road from Peachtree Road to East Paces Ferry Road  

    5:30 a.m.

    • The entire course will close
    • Only official vehicle traffic will be permitted along the course.
    • Volunteers and officials will be on hand to help people cross the street -- but expect it to take awhile after 7 a.m.

    6:00 a.m.

    • Monroe Drive will close between Virginia Avenue and Kanuga Street.

    8:00 a.m.

    • Peachtree Place will be closed from Peachtree Street to West Peachtree Street.

