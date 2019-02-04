Here and then gone.... Super Bowl cleanup now underway

ATLANTA - After years of planning, Super Bowl LIII is now in the record books. Now that the game is over, the massive cleanup effort is underway.
More than 1 million people crowded downtown Atlanta for the game and the events leading up to it.
Channel 2’s Audrey Washington watched as people tiptoed around the beer cans and other garbage that sat scattered outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Crews also began breaking down the Super Bowl structures that were built around Centennial Olympic Park and the Georgia World Congress Center.
TRENDING STORIES:
Some people say the sheer amount of trash outside the stadium was pretty shocking.
“I’ve been looking at the news all week, so I could tell there was going to be a lot of people out here, but I wasn’t expecting all this,” passerby Johnnie Pinkney III said.
Washington also spoke with some crew members who said it should take most of the day and possibly into Tuesday to get all of the areas surrounding the stadium cleaned up.
She’ll have the latest on that starting on Channel 2 Action news at 4 p.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}