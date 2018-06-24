ATLANTA - Rain and storms from this weekend are gone and the warm air is here.
Heat index values will near 100 degrees Sunday.
Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking temperatures in your area, on Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM.
“A combination of heat and humidity will mean dangerous conditions at times this afternoon, with a heat index near 100 at times,” Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said.
Combo of heat and humidity will mean dangerous conditions at times this afternoon -- heat index near 100 at times.— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) June 24, 2018
Lots of breaks, lots of water if you're spending time outside today! @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/EVFSaLjU0o
[Download the free Severe Weather Team 2 app for alerts in your area]
“Lower rain chances and hotter temperatures are here as we start the first full week of summer,” Monahan said.
It will feel like up to 100 degrees, Monahan said.
Overall, the rain chance is at about 30 percent.
Temperatures will be in the low 90s Monday and into the middle of the week.
STAYING HOT: Here's the 6-10 day temperature outlook that takes us to just about July 4th -- above average temperatures continue across the southeast!— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) June 24, 2018
I'm breaking down the forecast for the first full week of summer -- now on Channel 2. pic.twitter.com/Dd8vSUcXjk
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}