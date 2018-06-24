  • Heat, humidity make for ‘dangerous' conditions at times Sunday

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Rain and storms from this weekend are gone and the warm air is here.

    Heat index values will near 100 degrees Sunday.

    Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking temperatures in your area, on Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM.

    “A combination of heat and humidity will mean dangerous conditions at times this afternoon, with a heat index near 100 at times,” Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

    “Lower rain chances and hotter temperatures are here as we start the first full week of summer,” Monahan said.

    It will feel like up to 100 degrees, Monahan said.

    Overall, the rain chance is at about 30 percent.

    Temperatures will be in the low 90s Monday and into the middle of the week.

