Heat, humidity is building this week

Severe Weather Team 2 is monitoring the hot start of the week.

Ashley Kramlich said the high pressure that’s heating up our weather will continue to build.

It’s Day 3 of the heat wave. Temperatures are going to be climbing over the next few days up into the upper 90s.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Tuesday and Wednesday will be the peak of our heat wave, and we will be very close to hitting the record high.

On top of that, we’re also going to be watching the high humidity, which will increase the potential for some dangerous heat.

The forecast is mostly dry, with the chance of rain increasing as we end out the week.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group