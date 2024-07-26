Health officials raise concerns after 20 cases of dengue fever confirmed in Georgia

ATLANTA — Health officials are raising concerns about a significant increase in cases of dengue fever.

Here in Georgia, there are currently 20 reported cases, with most of them in metro Atlanta.

The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a warning to healthcare providers to be vigilant for the virus.

The World Health Organization has also highlighted a dramatic rise in dengue fever cases globally.

Nearly 2,900 Americans have been infected with dengue fever so far this year, which is almost five times the number of cases reported in 2023.

More than 10 million cases have been documented in North and South America alone, doubling last year’s figures.

ABC News’ Dr. Darien Sutton said there are several contributing factors to the rise in cases.

“We’ve got more flooding. We’ve got extreme record-breaking heat. More international travel. That allows mosquitoes to thrive, and many people come home with these infections. The highest numbers are in New York, most associated with travel, and places like Florida and Puerto Rico mostly associated with mosquito bites,” Sutton said.

The virus is not contagious from person to person but is transmitted through mosquito bites.

The CDC issued a health alert to inform healthcare providers of the heightened risk of infection.

The most common symptoms of dengue fever include fever with aches and pains, headache, nausea and vomiting, and a rash.

Severe cases might involve bleeding from the gums or mouth.

“Treatment is mostly supportive. Treating from your own couch. For the majority, it will be mild. Staying hydrated. Important to note here, you want to avoid ibuprofen or aspirin. That can increase the rare risk of bleeding,” Sutton said.

Doctors stress the importance of prevention and recommend eliminating standing water, using bug repellents containing DEET, and wearing clothes that cover the arms and legs to avoid mosquito bites.

