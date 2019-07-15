Health officials investigating Legionnaires' disease connected to downtown Atlanta hotel

ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Health is investigating several reports of Legionnaires' disease connected to a downtown Atlanta hotel.
Channel 2 Action News has learned a number of guests at the Sheraton Hotel complained about lung problems after a convention a couple of weeks ago.
"It's concerning. No one wants to go on vacation and come back sick," said Marilyn Wilson, who made her reservations at the hotel months ago for her family reunion.
Legionnaires' disease is a type of lung infection that is caused by bacteria that live in warm water. You get it by breathing in affected water droplets and there are many ways to be exposed.
We're speaking with the Health Department about the steps you can take to make sure you don't get sick, at 5 on Channel 2 Action News.
