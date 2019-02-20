  • Heads up, expectant parents! Walmart offering big savings on baby gear Saturday

    ATLANTA - Calling all expectant parents! 

    Several metro Atlanta-area Walmart stores are offering big discounts on baby gear this Saturday for Baby Savings Days.

    Items like cribs, car seats, strollers, diaper bags and more will 30% off on Feb. 23 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in at least eight metro Atlanta stores. Several other stores around Georgia are also participating. 

    Specialists will also be on hand to give demonstrations on baby gear. 

    Click HERE to see all the Georgia stores on the list.

