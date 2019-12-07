Heads up, drivers: Crews doing winter weather practice run today

ATLANTA - Atlanta officials say they are ready for winter and they'll put that to the test today.
Crews are making a dry run with salt spreaders, plows and brine trucks.
While winter weather is not forecast here this weekend, crews are getting ready.
When the trucks roll out this morning, you expect to see anywhere from 8 to 10 trucks ranging from our salt spreaders, to brine trucks.
We're giving you an exclusive look at the new snow removal equipment for winter on Channel 2 Action News Saturday AM.
Who can forget the scenes from 2014 when snow and ice paralyzed the city?
Atlanta's Commissioner of Public Works Allen Smith says his crews have been checking equipment and getting last minute training on their brine trucks, so they are ready for today's winter weather practice run.
We flew NewsDrone 2 to get a look at the fleet of vehicles in a maintenance yard. It included dozens of brine trucks, snow plows and salt spreaders.
"The old saying is true, practice makes perfect. What we want to show people is that we're ready for winter weather," Smith said.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}