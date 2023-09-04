Heads up Dave Chappelle fans ... He’s coming to Atlanta!

ATLANTA — Good news Dave Chappelle fans! The acclaimed comedian and actor is bringing his “Dave Chappelle Live: It’s A Celebration, B!%?#&$!” comedy tour to Atlanta.
The date was added this week and Chappelle will play State Farm Arena on Oct. 31.
“The much-anticipated tour marks a significant, golden milestone year for the comedic genius, and Chappelle is thrilled to share the celebration with audiences across the nation,” a news release said about the tour. “Renowned for his unparalleled wit, razor-sharp commentary, and fearless approach to tackling life’s most absurd moments, Dave Chappelle promises to ignite the stage with his larger-than-life presence. This event is not just a show—it’s a celebratory tribute to life, happiness, and the undeniable potency of laughter.”
Tickets are on sale now and you can purchase them through Ticketmaster.
DAVE CHAPPELLE LIVE TOUR DATES:
Sept. 8: Cleveland, Ohio — Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Sept. 9: Detroit, Michigan — Little Caesars Arena
Sept. 12: Lexington, Kentucky — Rupp Arena
Sept. 13: Indianapolis, Indiana — Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Sept. 15: New Orleans, Louisiana — Smoothie King Arena
Sept. 17: Kansas City, Missouri — T-Mobile Center
Sept. 18: Omaha, Nebraska — CHI Health Center
Sept. 21: Nashville, Tennessee — Bridgestone Arena
Sept. 23: Saint Paul, Minnesota — Xcel Energy Center
Oct. 4: Chicago, Illinois — United Center
Oct 6: Chicago, Illinois — United Center
Oct 7: Chicago, Illinois — United Center
Oct. 17: Milwaukee, WI — Fiserv Forum—JUST ADDED!
Oct. 19: Boston, MA — TD Garden - JUST ADDED!
Oct. 25: Raleigh, NC — PNC Arena - JUST ADDED!
Oct 26: Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center—JUST ADDED!
Oct 31: Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena - JUST ADDED!
Dec 26: Fort Lauderdale, FL — Hard Rock Live At The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Dec 27: Fort Lauderdale, FL — Hard Rock Live At The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Dec 28: Fort Lauderdale, FL — Hard Rock Live At The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
