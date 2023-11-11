Hawks host local entrepreneurs with chance to win $10,000

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks are hosting local entrepreneurs on Saturday, allowing them the chance to win up to $10,000 on the spot.

The Hawks will host the NBA’s first “Pull Up and Pitch” event at State Farm Arena.

Channel 2′s Lori Wilson spoke with the Hawks organization about why Atlanta is a perfect place to debut this contest.

Narcis Alikhani, VP of marketing for the Hawks says the team is excited to host the NBA’s first event like this.

“Atlanta is the city of dreams and you can really make your dreams come true in this city and our Lift As We Fly celebrates the power of collaboration and our deep-rooted commitment to the Atlanta community and lifting each other up,” Alikhani said.

Think Shark Tank, but shorter. Minority business owners give a 60-second pitch and can earn up to $10,000 for their business.

Omi Bell is the CEO of the Black Girl Ventures Foundation. Her organization got a grant from the NBA to create the contest, which she says is all about making access to capital easier.

“Why don’t we just take it to the neighborhoods? Forget all the formalities of business and really give people the opportunity to step up from all around the community to bring whatever they have,” Bell said.

Contestants will go through elimination rounds and could earn smaller cash prizes too.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. and go till 1 p.m.

Organizers say about 120 people will get to pitch.

