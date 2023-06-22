Atlanta

Hawks on the clock: Watch the 2023 NBA Draft LIVE TONIGHT on Channel 2

By WSBTV.com News Staff

NEW YORK — The 2023 NBA Draft is tonight and Channel 2 is your home for all the picks! ABC will air the draft live from New York City starting at 8 p.m.

Not since LeBron James 20 years has one player received so much draft hype and expectations than Victor Wembanyama. The 7-foot-5 French player arrived in New York and will hear his name called first when the draft begins with lottery winner San Antonio Spurs.

As for the Hawks, they are on the clock at No. 15 and No. 46 overall.

Before you think they won’t find anyone who can take the team to the next level, remember that Kawhi Leonard and Giannis Antetokounmpo went No. 15 overall in their respective drafts.

Last year at No. 16, the Hawks selected Duke forward A.J. Griffin, who averaged nearly 10 points per game during his rookie campaign. What are the Hawks thinking this year?

“We’re comfortable. With the draft, in the spectrum of possibilities, I think that’s most likely what happens, picking at 15,” general manager Landry Fields said. “But we’re still looking at options to move up or some options where if we want to move back. We do feel like, I guess the word is strong, but I think there’s a lot of depth there.”

For those who can’t make it to New York, the Hawks will host a watch party at State Farm Arena starting at 8 p.m. Fans who attend will be able to watch the draft on the jumbotron. The party will feature DJ Chika Takai, Harry the Hawk, and the Flight Crew.

Tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis with all proceeds going to the Atlanta Hawks Foundation.

Here’s the order for tonight’s NBA Draft:

  1. San Antonio Spurs
  2. Charlotte Hornets
  3. Portland Trailblazers
  4. Houston Rockets
  5. Detroit Pistons
  6. Orlando Magic
  7. Indiana Pacers
  8. Washington Wizards
  9. Utah Jazz
  10. Dallas Mavericks
  11. Orlando Magic
  12. Oklahoma City Thunder
  13. Toronto Raptors
  14. New Orleans Pelicans
  15. Atlanta Hawks
  16. Utah Jazz
  17. Los Angeles Lakers
  18. Miami Heat
  19. Golden State Warriors
  20. Houston Rockets
  21. Brooklyn Nets
  22. Brooklyn Nets
  23. Portland Trailblazers
  24. Sacramento Kings
  25. Memphis Grizzlies
  26. Indiana Pacers
  27. Charlotte Hornets
  28. Utah Jazz
  29. Indiana Pacers
  30. Los Angeles Clippers (END OF FIRST ROUND)
  31. Detroit Pistons (START OF SECOND ROUND)
  32. Indiana Pacers
  33. San Antonio Spurs
  34. Charlotte Hornets
  35. Boston Celtics
  36. Orlando Magic
  37. Oklahoma City Thunder
  38. Sacramento Kings
  39. Charlotte Hornets
  40. Denver Nuggets
  41. Charlotte Hornets
  42. Washington Wizards
  43. Portland Trailblazers
  44. San Antonio Spurs
  45. Memphis Grizzlies
  46. Atlanta Hawks
  47. Los Angeles Lakers
  48. Los Angeles Clippers
  49. Cleveland Cavs
  50. Oklahoma City Thunder
  51. Brooklyn Nets
  52. Phoenix Sun
  53. Minnesota Timberwolves
  54. Sacramento Kings
  55. Indiana Pacers
  56. Memphis Grizzlies
  57. Washington Wizards
  58. Milwaukee Bucks



