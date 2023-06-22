Hawks on the clock: Watch the 2023 NBA Draft LIVE TONIGHT on Channel 2

NEW YORK — The 2023 NBA Draft is tonight and Channel 2 is your home for all the picks! ABC will air the draft live from New York City starting at 8 p.m.

Not since LeBron James 20 years has one player received so much draft hype and expectations than Victor Wembanyama. The 7-foot-5 French player arrived in New York and will hear his name called first when the draft begins with lottery winner San Antonio Spurs.

As for the Hawks, they are on the clock at No. 15 and No. 46 overall.

Before you think they won’t find anyone who can take the team to the next level, remember that Kawhi Leonard and Giannis Antetokounmpo went No. 15 overall in their respective drafts.

Last year at No. 16, the Hawks selected Duke forward A.J. Griffin, who averaged nearly 10 points per game during his rookie campaign. What are the Hawks thinking this year?

“We’re comfortable. With the draft, in the spectrum of possibilities, I think that’s most likely what happens, picking at 15,” general manager Landry Fields said. “But we’re still looking at options to move up or some options where if we want to move back. We do feel like, I guess the word is strong, but I think there’s a lot of depth there.”

For those who can’t make it to New York, the Hawks will host a watch party at State Farm Arena starting at 8 p.m. Fans who attend will be able to watch the draft on the jumbotron. The party will feature DJ Chika Takai, Harry the Hawk, and the Flight Crew.

Tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis with all proceeds going to the Atlanta Hawks Foundation.

Here’s the order for tonight’s NBA Draft:

San Antonio Spurs Charlotte Hornets Portland Trailblazers Houston Rockets Detroit Pistons Orlando Magic Indiana Pacers Washington Wizards Utah Jazz Dallas Mavericks Orlando Magic Oklahoma City Thunder Toronto Raptors New Orleans Pelicans Atlanta Hawks Utah Jazz Los Angeles Lakers Miami Heat Golden State Warriors Houston Rockets Brooklyn Nets Brooklyn Nets Portland Trailblazers Sacramento Kings Memphis Grizzlies Indiana Pacers Charlotte Hornets Utah Jazz Indiana Pacers Los Angeles Clippers (END OF FIRST ROUND) Detroit Pistons (START OF SECOND ROUND) Indiana Pacers San Antonio Spurs Charlotte Hornets Boston Celtics Orlando Magic Oklahoma City Thunder Sacramento Kings Charlotte Hornets Denver Nuggets Charlotte Hornets Washington Wizards Portland Trailblazers San Antonio Spurs Memphis Grizzlies Atlanta Hawks Los Angeles Lakers Los Angeles Clippers Cleveland Cavs Oklahoma City Thunder Brooklyn Nets Phoenix Sun Minnesota Timberwolves Sacramento Kings Indiana Pacers Memphis Grizzlies Washington Wizards Milwaukee Bucks









