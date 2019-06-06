Have you seen this man? Police need your help tracking him down

ATLANTA - Atlanta police have named the man they say has been peeping into people’s homes around midtown, but they need your help tracking him down.
Channel 2's Alyssa Hyman first reported on the cases last month.
Police told Channel 2 Action News they believe Tywong McCoy is the man behind four recent peeping Tom calls.
We're taking the news about police naming a suspect in these cases to the neighborhood, for LIVE updates TONIGHT at 11.
Investigators said they have obtained a warrant for McCoy on charges of peeping Tom and public indecency.
Anyone with information about where McCoy is, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}