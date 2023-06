Hartsfield-Jackson lands at the top of list for best airports for foodies worldwide

ATLANTA — As passengers are about to catch another flight, some restaurants in the world’s business airport make them want to take another bite--into some good eats.

With summer travels underway, a recent survey conducted by Betway revealed the top 20 airports that are taking off as the best airport for foodies.

The list took into account factors like the number of annual passengers, the number of restaurants in each airport, the number of different cuisines, the Google review overall score for each restaurant, and the total amount of Instagram tags of each airport.

Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, which served more than 93 million passengers last year, landed in second place on the list.

The world’s busiest airport has 38 cuisines that passengers cam choose across 121 restaurants. The airport reportedly had more than 1.3 million Instagram location tags and a 3.2 average Google rating.

Coming in first place with several international cuisines was Singapore Changi Airport. According to Betway, the airport has nearly 200 restaurants spanning 64 different cuisines. There is a 3.8 average Google review rating with dishes from Japanese, Korean, Italian and French restaurants.

Airports that also made the list were Tokyo Haneda Airport, Los Angeles International Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Hungry for more? Click here to see the full list.

