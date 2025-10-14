Hartsfield-Jackson joins other airports not airing DHS shutdown video

ATLANTA — The busiest airport in the world says it will not be airing a video on the government shutdown distributed by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

In the video, Noem says that TSA’s “top priority” is to help make travel pleasant and efficient while keeping passengers safe.

“However, Democrats in Congress refuse to fund the federal government, and because of this, many of our operations are impacted, and most of our TSA employees are working without pay,” she continues.

A spokesperson with Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that they do not plan on airing the video.

“Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport strives to maintain a neutral and welcoming environment for all travelers. In keeping with federal and local airport policies, we will not display the recently-distributed video from DHS on airport controlled media,” a spokesperson wrote in a statement.

Airports in Las Vegas, Charlotte, Phoenix, Seattle and more say the video goes against their airport policy or regulations.

The Transportation Security Administration falls under the Department of Homeland Security.

The vast majority of the TSA’s more than 64,000 employees are required to continue working during the shutdown.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

