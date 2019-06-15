Harrowing video shows men attacking, robbing salon worker, police say

ATLANTA - Scary video shows a violent attack on a hair salon employee in northeast Atlanta.
The woman who is an eyelash technician was attacked and robbed as she was leaving the salon on Cheshire Bridge Road around 1 a.m. Friday.
Channel 2's Matt Johnson spoke to the woman, who was on the phone with her boss when the attack happened.
"Excuse me?" is what two men in hoodies said to a woman walking to her car before they violently robbed her early this morning on Cheshire Bridge Rd. pic.twitter.com/yrIX9oe5yD— Matt Johnson (@MattWSB) June 14, 2019
We'll show you the video and hear what happened from the victim and her boss, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Detective: Video shows Lil Durk shooting gun while driving near The Varsity
- Boy takes great-grandfather's SUV to go on candy run
- Body ID'd as missing mother from 2017; police investigate as possible kidnapping
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}