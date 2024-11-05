Harris, Trump campaigns hold rallies in Georgia the day before election day

ATLANTA — Both the Harris-Walz campaign and the Trump-Vance campaign held events in Georgia the day before election day.

After months of campaigning and more than a dozen visits to the state, Senator JD Vance held the last Republican rally in Georgia Monday night.

His purpose was to energize republican supporters hours before election day.

“It’s great to be in the great city of Atlanta in the great state of Georgia, and tomorrow we are going to make Donald Trump the next president of the United States, so it’s a good day,” Vance said to several hundred supporters in Cobb County.

Georgia has been a focus for both campaigns.

According to Axios, former President Trump visited the state seven times for rallies since mid-July.

Vice President Harris visited six times.

Vance’s message to supporters was to not only go to the polls but try to bring other supporters to the polls.

“Take yourself to the polls and get nine of your friends and family to go with you,” Vance said.

The Harris campaign held a rally at the Park Tavern restaurant at Piedmont Park in Atlanta on Monday evening.

A DJ played music, Joy of the Latin pop group Jessie & Joy performed live, as did the Morehouse College House of Funk Marching Band.

Most of the people attending the event voted early, so the message was primarily for people to remind their family, friends, and neighbors to get to the polls on Tuesday.

“It’s Atlanta you know, we get excited for things like this. So we’re ready to vote for the first female president as well,” first-time voter Taj Hooper said.

At one point during the Park Tavern rally, organizers showed Harris speaking on large screens where she was at a rally in Pennsylvania.

Get-out-and-vote events like these are typical in the closing days of a campaign.

After all the ads and months of rallies, the focus is more on ensuring every supporter gets to the polls and less on swaying a dwindling number of undecided voters.

