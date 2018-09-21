  • Gunman possibly connected to 2 overnight shootings

    By: Darryn Moore

    ATLANTA - A gunman is on the loose after two separate shootings just minutes apart.

    Investigators believe the same suspect exchanged gunfire with a group of men and then shot and robbed someone.

    Investigators said the gunman had dreads and was the passenger in a dark colored Chevrolet driven by a woman.

    The first shooting happened across the street at a gas station.

    Overnight, Atlanta police got a call of shots fired on Lee Street at the Shell gas station.

    Then, 16 minutes later and two miles away, officers got another call about a robbery and a person shot on Campbelltown Road.
     

