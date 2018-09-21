Gunman possibly connected to 2 overnight shootings

ATLANTA - A gunman is on the loose after two separate shootings just minutes apart.
Investigators believe the same suspect exchanged gunfire with a group of men and then shot and robbed someone.
We’re learning about how one of the victims fought back, for updates on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Investigators said the gunman had dreads and was the passenger in a dark colored Chevrolet driven by a woman.
The first shooting happened across the street at a gas station.
Overnight, Atlanta police got a call of shots fired on Lee Street at the Shell gas station.
Then, 16 minutes later and two miles away, officers got another call about a robbery and a person shot on Campbelltown Road.
