Gunfire in normally quiet neighborhood leaves homeowners stunned

ATLANTA - Gunshots rung out in the middle of a beautiful northwest Atlanta neighborhood.
A neighbor sent Channel 2 Action News video which also shows a car driving away just after the shots were fired.
"I walked outside and found a couple of bullet casings," Michael Botts told Channel 2's Justin Wilfon the shooting happened in the street right under a "Child Playing" sign.
Botts told us this neighborhood is one where kids often play and something like this never happens.
We’re talking with neighbors about what they saw as police investigate on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat after the NBA Finals.
