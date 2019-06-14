  • Gunfire in normally quiet neighborhood leaves homeowners stunned

    By: Justin Wilfon

    ATLANTA - Gunshots rung out in the middle of a beautiful northwest Atlanta neighborhood.

    A neighbor sent Channel 2 Action News video which also shows a car driving away just after the shots were fired.

    "I walked outside and found a couple of bullet casings," Michael Botts told Channel 2's Justin Wilfon the shooting happened in the street right under a "Child Playing" sign.

    Botts told us this neighborhood is one where kids often play and something like this never happens.

