Grieving families ask Georgia lawmakers for action on reducing gun violence

ATLANTA — Local grassroots organizations gathered at the State Capitol Thursday morning to send a message to lawmakers.

Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco was there as leaders called for them to move quickly to pass legislation that is in limbo that will help their non-profits make more money to help more families and push forward bills that will strengthen background checks for those buying firearms.

G.R.I.E.V.E., Mothers of Murdered Children, Mothers Against Gang Violence, Joshua Transformation Project, and The Father In Me were just some of the groups that rallied together with plans to make communities safer.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The groups help provide community programs for children after school.

They help families at crime scenes and provide support to those who need housing, jobs, internships and help with childcare.

They want to work together to create violence-free zones in communities that are suffering from the most crime.

TRENDING STORIES:

That would include a 12-month strategy tailored to a community’s needs.

The groups are also calling on business leaders to help provide programs for students during the summer.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Mom, youngest son plead not guilty to beating woman to death in Gwinnett 'house of horrors'

©2023 Cox Media Group