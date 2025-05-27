Grant awarded to Atlanta Beltline for public Wi-Fi gone with federal program termination

ATLANTA — Atlanta Beltline, Inc. President & CEO Clyde Higgs said a $9 million grant to help build public Wi-Fi on the Beltline Corridor is no longer available.

The funding was canceled along with the termination of the Digital Equity Competitive Grant Program, Higgs said in a statement.

Initially, the grant was intended to pay to provide public high-speed Wi-Fi on the Beltline and help improve public safety technology, enhance wayfinding and provide digital training and literacy programming, according to officials.

Now, the Beltline is searching for alternative funding sources, Higgs said.

