Gov. Brian Kemp celebrates 10 years of business excellence in Georgia

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and other state officials, both current and former, gathered to celebrate a decade of business prosperity in the state.

Area Development magazine ranked Georgia as the No. 1 state for business for 10 consecutive years, prompting state leaders to celebrate what the governor’s office called an unprecedented milestone.

According to Kemp’s office, no other state has achieved this benchmark.

Area Development’s state rankings are based on 50 consulting firms examining each state in the U.S. and organizing them in 14 business categories.

“For 10 straight years, the people who help businesses choose where to make long-term investments have repeatedly said Georgia is the best state in the nation for opportunity,” Kemp said in a statement. “Despite the unprecedented challenges we’ve seen in recent years, men and women across Georgia continued putting in countless hours of hard work for their communities. Thanks to their efforts, we’ve brought record-breaking jobs and investments to all four corners of the state, especially to rural Georgia.”

State officials said Georgia placed in the top 10 for all 14 categories, including earning a first-ranked slot in seven different categories, delivering its No. 1 ranking across the country.

Among programs and initiatives in the state to earn its high rank, Georgia’s Quick Start workforce development program was highlighted as one of the seven categories Georgia claimed the top spot for.

“Georgia sits atop the list of states with the best workforce training opportunities,” Area Development said in a statement. “At the heart is the state’s Quick Start program. It’s offered through the Technical College System of Georgia and delivers customized training targeted at new and expanding businesses. Companies in manufacturing, biotechnology, information technology, and other sectors need tech-savvy workers with specific skills, and this program has helped attract those businesses to Georgia.”

Other state officials offered similar sentiments to Kemp, praising initiatives in the state aimed at business growth and development, as well as the quality of programs and leadership in Georgia.

