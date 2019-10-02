Good Samaritans tackle suspect accused of robbing woman near Beltline, police say

ATLANTA - Police say a woman was attacked and robbed in front of numerous people near the BeltLine as she was getting into a Lyft Sunday.
Witnesses saw the attack and chased after the suspect, tackled him and waited for police to arrive.
Channel 2's Christian Jennings obtained body camera video from police of the suspect's arrest.
We'll show you the video of the moments police arrived at the scene and found onlookers holding down the suspect, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
