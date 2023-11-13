Going to see UGA play Tennessee this weekend? You might run into Dolly Parton

ATLANTA — If you plan on making the trek to Knoxville this weekend to cheer on the Dawgs, you might just run into a country music legend.

Dolly Parton posted a video on Instagram Monday saying she “can’t wait to cheer on @vol_football this Saturday!” (Sorry Bulldog fans).

Parton said she will be at Neyland Stadium to watch the game on Saturday, which begins at 3:30 p.m.

“In September, Parton and Tennessee athletics announced a partnership that included a co-branded merchandise line, as well as an exclusive Vols edition of Parton’s new album “Rockstar” that includes a live version of Parton singing ‘Rocky Top,’” The Knoxville News Sentinel reported.

“My East Tennessee roots run deep, and I am so proud to be partnering with the Vols on a line of merchandise,” Parton said in a news release at the time. “I’ve performed ‘Rocky Top’ so many times live in my concerts through the years, and I know how much that song means to Vols fans.”

UGA HC Kirby Smart might not know Miley Cyrus, but he definitely knows Dolly Parton:



My parents were fans of Grand Ole Opry 🤣 pic.twitter.com/GR0dIUYNaA — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) November 13, 2023

During Monday’s media availability, Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart said he was not “aware that she was going to be attending the game.”

He did say, “My parents were fans of Grand Ole Opry.”

