GMA voted this as Atlanta’s best taco. Will it bring home ‘United States of Tacos’ title next?

ATLANTA — “Good Morning America” headed to Atlanta on Thursday morning to highlight some of the city’s best taco places.

It’s part of their series called the “United States of Tacos” and Channel 2′s own Alison Mastrangelo participated as one of the judges along with “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The competition at Ponce City Market aired right here on Channel 2 and featured tacos from Slapping Taco ATL and Hankook Taqueria.

Slapping Taco served its roast beef birria taco while Hankook Taqueria went with a Korean fried chicken taco with a spicy sauce.

TRENDING STORIES:

By a vote of 2-1, Slapping Taco ATL won and will move onto the finals in GMA’s studios on Friday.

Slapping Taco owner Chasity Roman will now compete against other chefs from Miami, Dallas and Chicago. The grand prize winner will receive $20,000.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

These are the best waterfalls across the Southeast -- including a big one in Georgia Located just northeast of Dawsonville, Amicalola Falls is found within the state park of the same name.

©2023 Cox Media Group