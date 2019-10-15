  • Get ready for a rainy morning, heavier rain later today

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - It’s been a while since we’ve told you to get ready for a rainy morning.

    Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking rain moving into the metro area Tuesday morning.

    The timing of the heaviest rain in your neighborhood, and how long it will last, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning. 

    “It’s going to be a day when you’ll definitely want to have your rain gear with you,” Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon said.

    Most of the rain will still be south of the metro but will become more widespread early Tuesday evening. 

    [Download the FREE Severe Weather Team 2 app for alerts as rain moves into your area] 
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories