‘Get out! There’s a fire:’ Atlanta firefighters pull man from burning home

ATLANTA — Atlanta firefighters saved a man’s life on Tuesday morning when they pulled him from a burning home.

Crews were called to a home on North Avenue near Northside Drive just after 6 a.m. where a home broken up into three rental units caught fire.

Firefighters were able to get inside quickly and stop the fire from spreading.

Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach spoke to one of the survivors who said his neighbor woke him up.

“My neighbor came beating on my door saying, ‘Get up! Get out! There’s a fire, there’s a fire, there’s a fire,‘" Alonzo Davis said.

He said that’s when he smelled the smoke and saw the flames coming from the back of the building.

When firefighters arrived, one man was still inside.

“He didn’t want to come out, thinking his part of the home wasn’t affected, so they had to get him out,” Davis described. “They had to bust the door down, take an ax and bust the door down to get him out.”

The man was checked on the scene and was not taken to the hospital.

Davis says he just moved into the home two months ago, but he’s grateful for his neighbor warning him.

“We was in there sleeping. Had it not been for him, we’d probably be in there burning up,” he said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

