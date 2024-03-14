Georgia State Patrol urges drivers not to ‘push your luck’ and drive drunk on St. Patrick’s Day

ATLANTA — While everyone loves the luck of the Irish, members of Georgia law enforcement are hoping drivers don’t “push their luck” this year.

The Georgia State Patrol is urging drivers to stay safe and avoid drinking and driving during the St. Patrick’s Day weekend and spring break season.

GSP said having more people on the road, especially during holiday weekends and spring break, means a higher risk of serious accidents.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Holidays and vacations should be enjoyed without a knock at the door by an Officer or Trooper notifying you that a loved one has been seriously injured or killed in a traffic crash,” Colonel Billy Hitchens said in a statement.

Troopers will be on patrol during the St. Patrick’s Day weekend and longer spring break season, according to GSP to reduce fatalities and crashes.

They’ll be checking for what they say are the most common factors that cause accidents, like impaired driving, distracted driving, excessive speeding and a lack of using a seatbelt.

TRENDING STORIES:

GSP gave some tips for safe travel for drivers traveling through Georgia:

Do not drive impaired . Designate a sober driver, call a taxi, ride-share service, friend or family member to get you home safely.

. Designate a sober driver, call a taxi, ride-share service, friend or family member to get you home safely. Make sure everyone in the vehicle wears a seatbelt . Also, properly install child safety seats. Georgia law requires children under the age of eight to be in either a car seat or booster seat suitable for their age, weight, and height.

. Also, properly install child safety seats. Georgia law requires children under the age of eight to be in either a car seat or booster seat suitable for their age, weight, and height. Observe the posted speed limit . When you exceed the speed limit, you reduce the amount of time needed to avoid a traffic crash.

. When you exceed the speed limit, you reduce the amount of time needed to avoid a traffic crash. Observe all traffic laws and signals . Traffic laws and signals exist for your safety; failure to obey them can result in crashes that may seriously injure you or others.

. Traffic laws and signals exist for your safety; failure to obey them can result in crashes that may seriously injure you or others. Show common courtesy to other motorists and pedestrians on the roads . Be mindful of your fellow motorists, especially the most vulnerable, pedestrians and cyclists.

. Be mindful of your fellow motorists, especially the most vulnerable, pedestrians and cyclists. Do not drive distracted. Refrain from performing any activity that may take your focus off the road, such as texting while driving.

On July 1, 2018, the Hands-Free Georgia Act became effective. It prohibits all drivers from using hand-held cell phones while driving. A link to the complete law can be found on the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety website. In case of an emergency, call *GSP (*477) for assistance.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

East Paulding High STEM students say they can shrink landfills by letting mushrooms do it

©2023 Cox Media Group