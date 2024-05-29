Georgia Sec. of State to kick off post-election audit for May primary

ATLANTA — The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office will hold a news briefing Wednesday afternoon to kick off their post-election audit for the May 21 elections.

At the event, the Secretary of State’s Office will roll a 10-sided dice to randomly select which batches of ballots will be chosen for the audit.

Once the batches of ballots are chosen, county election officials will start auditing them to confirm the accuracy of the most recent vote.

The May 21 election was a general primary election and nonpartisan election, featuring races for offices at local, state, and federal levels, as well as some referendums and other business items for Georgia voters to weigh in on.

The kickoff event will be held at the Georgia State Capitol at 3 p.m. on the South Steps.

