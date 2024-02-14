Georgia Power says Vogtle Unit 4 a step closer to self-sustaining nuclear power

ATLANTA — Georgia Power announced that Unit 4 of its Vogtle nuclear expansion project had reached a new benchmark in their path to producing electric power for state residents.

According to the announcement, the Waynesboro, Ga. project has safely reached initial criticality, which the company said was key to the startup testing sequence and demonstrates that plant operators were able to safely start nuclear reactions in the second reactor, a step before the nuclear fission reaction becomes self-sustaining.

“A reactor achieves criticality when the nuclear fission reaction becomes self-sustaining. Achieving initial criticality is necessary to continue the startup of the unit in order to generate sufficient heat for the production of electricity. Vogtle Unit 4 continues with startup testing, which demonstrates the integrated operation of the primary coolant system and steam supply system at design temperature and pressure with fuel inside the reactor,” Georgia Power said in a statement.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Georgia Power said that since Unit 4′s reactor has reached criticality, the plant’s operators will continue to increase power to support synchronizing the generator to the electric grid, then begin producing electricity for power generation.

In July, Vogtle Unit 3 started its own commercial operation and has provided safe, reliable, emission-free energy to Georgia since, according to the power company. Unit 4 is expected to start the same level of service in the second quarter of 2024.

“The new Vogtle units are an essential part of Georgia Power’s commitment to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy to its 2.7 million customers. When operating, each of the new units can produce enough electricity to power an estimated 500,000 homes and businesses. Southern Nuclear will operate the new units on behalf of the co-owners: Georgia Power, Oglethorpe Power, MEAG Power and Dalton Utilities,” Georgia Power said, describing the expected use for the plants.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Marietta School board voted to fire special education teacher

©2023 Cox Media Group