Georgia NAACP set to meet with colleges, universities about diversity plan

A national organization is getting ready to roll out a plan to fight for diversity. The NAACP met with its Georgia leaders for an emergency meeting. Their plan involves colleges and universities.

“The meeting went very well. It was very well attended by over 100 of the units. We are just outlining our strategy moving forward,” said Georgia NAACP Attorney Gerald Griggs.

Griggs said it is time to fight, to keep diversity on college campuses.

“The strategy is to reach across the state and make contact with every institution of higher learning, all of the colleges and reaffirm their diversity pledge,” he said.

Griggs said the call for action comes after the Supreme Court decided to end Affirmative Action at colleges and universities, when it comes to admissions.

But Griggs said the Supreme Court ruling appears to preserve some consideration of race in a narrowly tailored way, such as an essay.

“Race by decision can of course not be the sole admission decision factor, but it can be weighed with other factors to make that decision. We need for all Georgia schools, all Georgia cooperations, to commit to diversity no matter what,” Griggs said.

Griggs said that is why starting Monday, the Georgia NAACP will start reaching out to every Georgia school via phone call and letter, to ask them to join in on the diversity pledge.

“They cannot use a quota system, but they can definitely use a plus factor to rate race as a plus to build diversity. They need to have an end time and it needs to be narrowly tailored not using racially stereotypes and not a net negative for the non-minority group. That is the rule, they have to craft their admissions policy based on that rule.”

Griggs said they will continue to fight for diversity.

“We are going to make sure that we apply activism and advocacy with the colleges to make sure the colleges understand what the court actually said,” he said.

