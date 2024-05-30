Georgia man flew the coop after breaking into NY chicken restaurant, nabbed by police days later

ATLANTA — A Georgia man has been arrested in New York after deputies said he broke into a chicken restaurant in the southern tier of the state. He apparently wanted more than just a late-night snack.

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office posted surveillance photos of the man inside Curly’s Chicken House restaurant in Horseheads, New York, to its Facebook page that was taken the night of May 26.

Investigators said the man broke in through a window at the pick-up counter and tried to steal cash from the register.

Deputies said he left the register drawer behind because it didn’t fit in the backpack he was wearing at the time.

The video showed that the man stole several other things from inside the restaurant before jumping back out the window he broke out.

“The suspect suffered a cut upon entering the building that bled profusely,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

After seeing the post from the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, officers in nearby Elmira spotted the man and arrested him.

Christopher Brown, 22, was interviewed by sheriff’s investigators and confessed to the burglary.

Brown has been charged with burglary in the 3rd degree. Investigators did not say what part of Georgia Brown is from.

He has been released on his own recognizance and ordered to reappear before the court at a later date. The sheriff’s office said Brown could be facing additional charges.

