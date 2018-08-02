Georgia man arrested at U.S. Capitol, accused of having unregistered gun, ammo in car

A Monroe man has been arrested at the United States Capitol for allegedly having an unregistered firearm and ammunition in a parked vehicle, authorities said.
Robert Wesley Combs, 23, was charged with unregistered firearm, unregistered ammunition and interstate transportation of firearms charges Thursday morning, U.S. Capitol police spokeswoman Eva Malecki said.
TRENDING STORIES:
U.S. Capitol police were conducting routine parking enforcement in the 300 block of New Jersey Avenue when they said they found the gun in Combs’ parked vehicle, Malecki said.
There is no evidence to indicate Combs planned to use the weapon and ammunition at the Capitol, Malecki said.
Some streets in the area had to be closed during the investigation.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}