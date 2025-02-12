Georgia man accused of threatening to blow special agent’s head off in swearword-laden call

ATLANTA — A Georgia man remains in jail after he’s accused of threatening to blow the head off of a special agent with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

According to an arrest warrant, Michael Lee Gaskins, 56, of Appling, Georgia, called the agent and threatened to kill him during a swearword-laden tirade, and even left his name at the end of the phone message.

SLED said they confirmed the message came from Gaskins’ phone and he was arrested.

Gaskins was charged with threatening the life of a public official on Feb. 7.

