Georgia lawmakers move to include adopted children in protections against family sex abuse crimes

ATLANTA — A group of Georgia senators filed new legislation to add adopted children to a state statute aimed at protecting children from family sexual abuse.

According to the proposal, Senate Bill 335, the law would be called the “Safeguarding Adopted Children from Sexual Violence Act,” if passed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The legislative text amends Georgia Code Section 16-6-22, which relates to incest, to read “A person commits the offense of incest when such person engages in sexual intercourse or sodomy...with a person whom he or she knows he or she is related to by blood, by adoption, or by marriage.”

Current statutes read similarly, instead saying that incest involves such an act “with a person whom he or she knows he or she is related to either by blood or by marriage.”

As written, the Official Code of Georgia Annotated includes fathers and children or stepchildren, mothers and children or stepchildren, siblings of whole or half blood, grandparents and grandchildren of whole or half blood, aunts and nieces or nephews of whole or half blood, and uncles and nieces and nephews of whole or half blood in the statute for incest.

TRENDING STORIES:

The new version of the statute, if SB 335 passes, would also add “or by virtue of adoption” to each of the definitions for familial relationships, beginning with siblings and progressing through uncles and aunts.

With the legislative session only recently begun, the bill has only been read and referred, it has not been before a committee yet, according to state records.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Atlanta to redevelop Fire Station 15 into mixed-use affordable housing in Midtown

©2023 Cox Media Group