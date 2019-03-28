Groups protest as Georgia House prepares vote on state takeover of airport

ATLANTA - The Georgia House of Representatives expected to vote soon on a controversial measure that would give the state control of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport -- and several groups are protesting.
The Georgia Senate approved the measure earlier this month. The measure, Senate Bill 131, passed by a 34-22 vote despite stiff opposition from Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.
City officials say the airport has become the world’s busiest, and one of the most efficient, under Atlanta’s oversight.
Tthey say any takeover attempt will jeopardize the airport’s finances and trigger a wave of litigation.
Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach is at the Georgia Capitol, where the union that represents TSA workers are staging a protest over the measure Thursday.
The TSA, Atlanta City Council and American Federation of Government Employees all opposed the bil, saying it would result in Atlanta losing "control, input and oversight of the world's busiest airport."
The House has until April 1 to approve the measure.
