Georgia House passes $38.5 billion state budget, state Senate still at work

ATLANTA — At the Georgia Capitol, a renewed focus on making sure kids can read is in the budget, at least in the Georgia House chamber.

The Georgia House of Representatives passed its version of the state fiscal year 2027 budget.

Channel 2’s Richard Elliot was at the Capitol, with just how big the nicknamed “big” budget is. The House passed a $38.5 billion version of the budget, an increase of the previous year.

Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns told Elliot before the session started that he wanted to focus on improving literacy skills in Georgia school children and that this year’s proposed budget is a step in the right direction.

“It’s my honor to present House Bill 974, the Fiscal Year 2027 Budget,” State Rep. Matt Hatchett said on the House floor.

After months of work, the Dublin Republican presented the $38.5 billion version of the budget, with what the House says are priorities for its members.

For Burns, his number one priority was literacy.

The new version of the budget proposed by House lawmakers sets aside $60 million for Georgia literacy programs, including for things like literacy coaches in schools all across the state.

Currently, Georgia’s third graders rank near the bottom of the nation when it comes to reading skills.

Burns said the funding for literacy coaches was a down payment on the future.

“We all report on the results, where we stand now when it comes to literacy in our third graders and where we need to be,” Burns said. “We’ve seen what the other examples are. When we understand this, it’s going to absolutely require investment.”

House Democrats fully support this budget, though Democratic Minority Leader Carolyn Hughley told Channel 2 Action News that she wishes it went further.

“I don’t like everything in the budget, but since we only have one vote on the money, I think it’s a very good start,” Hughley said.

Now, the real battle is coming between the Georgia House and the Georgia Senate, and Gov. Brian Kemp’s priorities.

The governor said he’s ready to negotiate.

“You know, I feel very strongly about my budget proposals that I give to the General Assembly,” Kemp said. “But this is part of the process.”

No comment on budget negotiations came from Lt. Gov. Burt Jones’ office as the state senate continues working on its version of the budget and its priorities.

