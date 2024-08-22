Georgia getting $1.152 million to protect children from lead in school, childcare facility water

ATLANTA — On Thursday, the Biden-Harris Administration announced $26 million would be provided as grants to help protect children in the United States from lead in drinking water found at schools and childcare facilities.

Of the funds, Georgia will receive $1,152,000 to help pay for reduction programs and child care lead testing.

The grants come from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in a bid to provide 55 states, territories and the District of Columbia a portion of the funds they need to reduce lead exposure where children go to school and play.

According to officials, the grants are part of a strategy to advance the goals of the administration’s Lead Pipe and Paint Action Plan.

“The science is clear: There is no safe level of exposure to lead,” EPA Acting Assistant Administrator for Water Bruno Pigott said in a statement. “As part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Investing in America agenda, this $26 million will help protect our children from the harmful impacts of lead. EPA is also investing $15 billion under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to remove lead pipes and is providing technical assistance to communities to help them develop and implement lead pipe replacement projects.”

Lead exposure is a severe risk for children, according to the EPA. It can have impacts on mental and physical development, slow down learning and can cause irreversible damage to the brain in children.

For adults, exposure can lead to increased blood pressure, heart disease, decreased kidney function and even cancer.

“The funding announced today was authorized by the Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act and is provided to states, the District of Columbia, and participating territories as grants for lead testing and remediation in schools and childcare facilities,” according to officials. “Since 2019, the Voluntary School and Childcare Lead Testing and Reduction Grant has provided over $150 million in funding to conduct the testing and removal of lead sources in drinking water in schools and childcare facilities across the U.S.”

