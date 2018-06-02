0 Georgia GameChangers: A Family 2 Family Special

“Georgia GameChangers” is a Family 2 Family Special focusing on inspiring local people improving Atlanta and North Georgia. These game changers are rewriting history, challenging the rules and going after big dreams.

Channel 2’s Fred Blankenship talks with Home Depot billionaire Bernie Marcus who is on a gamechanging mission. He’s working to convince other CEOs to make giving back a top priority for their businesses.

Channel 2’s Jovita Moore introduces a local man who used to be a gang leader. He was arrested for the first time at age 11. He describes how he turned his life around and is now a lawyer making a difference in the community.

[WATCH: Georgia GameChangers 2017]

Viewers will also meet the inventor of one of the world’s most popular toys, the Super Soaker water gun. Channel 2’s Linda Stouffer gives a look inside his laboratory and how he’s helping future game-changing engineers.

Then, Channel 2’s Justin Farmer has the moving story of an Atlanta group providing free furniture for people in need. Farmer takes you through the Furniture Bank. Viewers will learn how it all started and how it’s truly changing peoples’ lives.

About Channel 2 WSB-TV: The ABC Affiliate is part of Cox Media Group Atlanta and ranks as Atlanta’s number one local television station. The station also operates its website, wsbtv.com, its mobile site, m.wsbtv.com, plus News, Weather and Traffic Apps, airs BOUNCETV on its digital sub-channel 2.2, and LAFF on 2.3. WSB-TV also provides news, weather and traffic on WSB-TV’s Facebook page, on Twitter and on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

Cox Media Group is an integrated broadcasting, publishing and digital media company. The company’s operations currently include 14 broadcast television stations and one local cable channel, more than 60 radio stations, two daily newspapers and more than 80 digital sites. Additionally, CMG operates the National Advertising Platform businesses of CoxReps – the country’s biggest television rep firm – Gamut, and Videa. The company also offers a full suite of local and regional advertising services through its Local Solutions and Ideabar businesses. CMG currently operates in more than 20 media markets and reaches approximately 52 million Americans weekly across all platforms, including more than 32 million TV viewers, more than 2.7 million newspaper readers, and nearly 15 million radio listeners. For more information about Cox Media Group, please check us out online at www.coxmediagroup.com.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.