Georgia Dock Collapse: Civil rights attorney wants federal investigation into collapse

ATLANTA — National civil rights attorney Ben Crump is demanding a federal investigation into the deadly dock collapse on Sapelo Island this past weekend.

Crump is representing the families of three people who died and one person who was hurt.

Investigators are still working to figure out why the ferry deck collapsed on Saturday.

It was Cultural Day on the island, so crowds were gathered to celebrate the Gullah Geechee culture.

Somehow, the dock where dozens of people were standing on collapsed, killing seven people.

“Where is the federal investigation? We want a federal investigation. Had these been seven white people who died in that gateway you’d have federal investigations, you would have resources being offered to the community, you would not let this be swept under the rug,” Crump said.

We know that two of the seven people killed lived in metro Atlanta.

We know that two of the seven people killed lived in metro Atlanta.

