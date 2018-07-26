  • GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in southwest Atlanta

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting at the request of Atlanta police. 

    We're gathering details for updates on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

    The GBI confirmed it is investigating the shooting on McDaniel Street in southwest Atlanta overnight.]

    According to the GBI, an officer fired shots and the suspect fled. 

    It is unclear if the suspect was shot.

    GBI agents have cleared the scene. 

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories