GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting at the request of Atlanta police.
We're gathering details for updates on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
The GBI confirmed it is investigating the shooting on McDaniel Street in southwest Atlanta overnight.]
According to the GBI, an officer fired shots and the suspect fled.
It is unclear if the suspect was shot.
GBI agents have cleared the scene.
