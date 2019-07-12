Gas prices rising ahead of Tropical Storm Barry

ATLANTA - Gas prices are rising in metro Atlanta ahead of Tropical Storm Barry.
[GAS PRICES: Check for lowest gas prices across the metro]
The average prices for gas across the metro area right now is about $2.74 a gallon accoring to GasBuddy.com. That's up about 8 cents from where it was at the start of the week.
The impacts the storm could have on oil refineries and how much more our gas prices could go up, TODAY AT 5:45 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Woman accused of killing man who left accident scene cries as 911 call played
- Dramatic body camera video captures deputy saving choking 12-day-old baby's life
- Marietta officer saves Georgia couple from drowning on Florida vacation
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}