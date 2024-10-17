Gas line ruptured in SW Atlanta after being struck by contractors

ATLANTA — Atlanta Gas Light is investigating a gas line rupture in SW Atlanta after a construction crew damaged the line.

Officials say they responded to the area near 1303 Graymont Drive Southwest just before 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Atlanta Gas Light officials say no homes were evacuated and no one lost natural gas service in the area.

The line was ruptured by contractors doing excavation work, AGL officials say.

Repairs are expected to be complete by 5 p.m.

