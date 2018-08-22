Gas line break shuts down several busy downtown Atlanta streets

ATLANTA - Authorities have shut down several busy streets in downtown Atlanta due to a natural gas line break.
Atlanta police tweeted that the break happened at 300 Luckie Street Northwest.
The following streets have been shut down:
- Baker St. at Luckie St.
- Ivan Allen Blvd. at Luckie St.
- Simpson St. at Marietta St.
TRAFFIC ALERT: @ATLFireRescue & APD are on the scene of a natural gas line break in #DowntownAtlanta at 300 Luckie St. NW. The following streets are closed because of the incident: Baker St. at Luckie St. / Ivan Allen Blvd. at Luckie St. / Simpson St. at Marietta St. #ATLTraffic— Atlanta Police Dept (@Atlanta_Police) August 22, 2018
