  • Gas line break shuts down several busy downtown Atlanta streets

    ATLANTA - Authorities have shut down several busy streets in downtown Atlanta due to a natural gas line break.

    Atlanta police tweeted that the break happened at 300 Luckie Street Northwest. 

    The following streets have been shut down:

    • Baker St. at Luckie St.
    • Ivan Allen Blvd. at Luckie St.
    • Simpson St. at Marietta St. 

     

