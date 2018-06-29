Gas leak causing traffic backups in NW Atlanta

ATLANTA - A gas leak is causing traffic delays in northwest Atlanta.
The break was reported on Northside Drive, just south of Deering.
Gas main break has Northside Dr closed just south of Deering in NW Atlanta. Use Howell Mill as alternate. No word on how long it will be closed. pic.twitter.com/BZUffsjX6v— Jason Durden (@JasonDurdenWSB) June 29, 2018
Video from NewsChopper 2 shows traffic stalled in the area.
Authorities are advising drivers to use Howell Mill as an alternate route.
