  • Gas leak causing traffic backups in NW Atlanta

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - A gas leak is causing traffic delays in northwest Atlanta.

    The break was reported on Northside Drive, just south of Deering.

    Video from NewsChopper 2 shows traffic stalled in the area.

    Authorities are advising drivers to use Howell Mill as an alternate route.

    WATCH Channel 2 Action News for LIVE updates from the scene. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories