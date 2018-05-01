  • Gas leak causes evacuations in West Midtown

    ATLANTA - Atlanta Fire and Rescue confirms a gas leak has shutdown several businesses and are currently evacuating people near Howell Mill Road and 14th Street in West Midtown.

    A Channel 2 Action News viewer sent us video showing firefighters helping people move out of shopping center around West Side Provisions. 

    Firefighters have not said how long everything will be shut down at this point. 

    Atlanta Gas Light says they are aware of a cut line affecting the area and are sending crews to fix the problem. 

