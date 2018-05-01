Gas leak causes evacuations in West Midtown

ATLANTA - Atlanta Fire and Rescue confirms a gas leak has shutdown several businesses and are currently evacuating people near Howell Mill Road and 14th Street in West Midtown.
A Channel 2 Action News viewer sent us video showing firefighters helping people move out of shopping center around West Side Provisions.
@wsbtv I’m at Westside Provisions where every store and restaurant has been evacuated because of a gas line break. 😩 pic.twitter.com/oGOaoHJoQY— Jennifer Cobb (@jencobb1978) May 1, 2018
Firefighters have not said how long everything will be shut down at this point.
Atlanta Gas Light says they are aware of a cut line affecting the area and are sending crews to fix the problem.
We are aware of the cut line at 14th Street and Howell Mill Road. Our crews are on site to make necessary repairs.— Atlanta Gas Light (@atlantagaslight) May 1, 2018
NewsChopper 2 is headed to the scene. We also have a reporter and photographer headed to the area on the ground.
