GA Dept. of Public Safety opens new aviation hangar at its Atlanta headquarters

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Public Safety opened a new aviation hangar at its headquarters in Atlanta on Tuesday.

The modern facility will serve as a base of operations for the DPS Aviation Division, which uses a fleet of helicopters to support law enforcement, emergency responses, and search and rescue operations across the state.

The new, larger hangar will store aircraft, maintenance, flight operations, and training.

“This hangar is a significant step forward in supporting the multi-faceted work of our Aviation Division. By centralizing our resources, we are better equipped to serve communities across Georgia with greater speed, efficiency, and coordination,” Colonel William Hitchens III said.

Gov. Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp, and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones were among those who attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday.

