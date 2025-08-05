Fundraiser at Piedmont Park raises $40K to prepare metro Atlanta kids for new school year

ATLANTA — A fundraising event at Piedmont Park on Sunday raised $40,000 to help prepare Metro Atlanta kids for the new school year.

“For the Kid in All of Us,” a group that has been hosting the backpack party for 22 years, organized the event. Participants donated backpacks and funds to support local children.

The Georgia Tech cheerleaders kicked off the event, adding excitement and energy to the fundraiser. The community came together to support the cause, with many people making donations.

Those attending the event could either purchase a “virtual backpack” for the party for $40, or bring a backpack filled with supplies such as two-pocket folders, a glue stick, spiral notebooks, Crayons, index cards, a three-ring binder, filler paper, a rule, erasers, a pencil sharpener, and pencils.

Channel 2 Action News was a co-sponsor of the event, and Channel 2’s Jorge Estevez served as emcee.

