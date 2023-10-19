From funding US government to naming new House Speaker, how have Georgia Representatives voted?

WASHINGTON — Politics in the United States are complicated.

Sometimes allies, even from the same political party, can be split when it comes to voting for new leadership, keeping the government open, or supporting new policy decisions in Washington.

From voting to keep the government from shutting down, to ousting House Speaker Kevin McCarthy from leadership, to choosing a new House Speaker, Georgia’s congressional delegation was split.

Here’s how U.S. Representatives from Georgia voted in each recent chamber-shaking event.

Vote to keep the U.S. Government from shutting down for 45 days:

Yes No Present Sanford Bishop (D) Rich McCormick (R) Buddy Carter (R) Drew Ferguson (R) Andrew Clyde (R) Hank Johnson (D) Mike Collins (R) Nikema Williams (D) Barry Loudermilk (R) Lucy McBath (D) Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) Austin Scott (R) Rick Allen (R) David Scott (D)

Vote to remove Rep. Kevin McCarthy from role as Speaker of the House:

Yes No Sanford Bishop (D) Buddy Carter (R) Hank Johnson (D) Drew Ferguson (R) Nikema Williams (D) Rich McCormick (R) Lucy McBath (D) Austin Scott (R) David Scott (D) Andrew Clyde (R) Mike Collins (R) Barry Loudermilk (R) Rick Allen (R) Marjorie Taylor Greene (R)

Vote for next House Speaker, round 1:

Representative Candidate for Speaker Buddy Carter (R) Jim Jordan (R) Sanford Bishop (D) Hakeem Jeffries (D) Drew Ferguson (R) Jim Jordan (R) Hank Johnson (D) Hakeem Jeffries (D) Nikema Williams (D) Hakeem Jeffries (D) Rich McCormick (R) Jim Jordan (R) Lucy McBath (D) Hakeem Jeffries (D) Austin Scott (R) Jim Jordan (R) Andrew Clyde (R) Jim Jordan (R) Mike Collins (R) Jim Jordan (R) Barry Loudermilk (R) Jim Jordan (R) Rick Allen (R) Jim Jordan (R) David Scott (D) Hakeem Jeffries (D) Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) Jim Jordan (R)

Vote for next House Speaker, round 2:

Representative Candidate for Speaker Buddy Carter (R) Jim Jordan (R) Sanford Bishop (D) Hakeem Jeffries (D) Drew Ferguson (R) Steve Scalise (R) Hank Johnson (D) Hakeem Jeffries (D) Nikema Williams (D) Hakeem Jeffries (D) Rich McCormick (R) Jim Jordan (R) Lucy McBath (D) Hakeem Jeffries (D) Austin Scott (R) Jim Jordan (R) Andrew Clyde (R) Jim Jordan (R) Mike Collins (R) Jim Jordan (R) Barry Loudermilk (R) Jim Jordan (R) Rick Allen (R) Jim Jordan (R) David Scott (D) Hakeem Jeffries (D) Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) Jim Jordan (R)





